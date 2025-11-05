3 ASC closures in 1 month

Becker’s has reported on three ASC closures announced in the last 30 days:

UCLA Health to close 2 ASCs

UCLA Health is planning to close two smaller ASCs in Santa Clarita and Thousand Oaks, Calif., Dec. 5. The health system made the decision to close the ASCs as cost-cutting measures and as a way to enhance efficiency.

California practice, ASC to close after failed physician recruitment efforts

Myrtletown, Calif.-based North Coast Ophthalmology and Humboldt Physicians Surgery and Laser Center will permanently close in February as both ophthalmologists are set to retire. The practice, which provides eye surgeries, intravitreal injections and treatment for glaucoma and cataracts, has been unable to recruit new physicians despite years of effort.