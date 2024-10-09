3 ASC closures, bankruptcies in Q3

Here are three ASC closures and bankruptcies that Becker's reported on in the third financial quarter:

1. CommonSpirit Vascular Surgery Penrose, a surgery center located inside Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo., was forced to close after the alleged sudden departure of all medical providers. The clinic permanently closed Sept. 6, and letters have been sent out informing patients of the situation. The vascular clinic had employed two surgeons, along with two physician assistants and one nurse practitioner.

2. Baptist Health-Fort Smith said it plans to close its outpatient surgery center in Fort Smith, Ark. Jeff Carrier, region president for Baptist Health Fort Smith and Van Buren, said the hospital is looking to integrate its ASC operations with its main hospital operating rooms to enhance service efficiency.

3. Bangor-based Vision Care of Maine filed for Chapter 11 protection in August, marking the second time the surgery center has filed for bankruptcy. The center has about $2.7 million in unsecured claims, according to court filings. The filing only affects the Bangor and Lincoln, Maine, locations. Vision Care's three other branches are not affected because they are under a different LLC.

In May 2023, Vision Care was sued by pharmaceutical wholesaler Besse Medical for breach of contract. As of April, Vision Care of Maine had more than $4 million in unpaid invoices to the wholesaler.