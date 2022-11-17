28% of physicians' income has dropped in the last year 

Twenty-eight percent of physicians have reported a drop in income in the last year, according to the Physicians Foundation's "2022 Survey of America's Physicians," released Nov. 15.
The Physicians Foundation surveyed 1,501 physicians from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7.
Here's what surveyed physicians have experienced in the past year:
- Reduced staff: 29 percent
- A reduction in income: 28 percent
- An increase in income: 25 percent
- Reduced work hours: 21 percent
- New employment situations or practice: 19 percent
- Increased staff: 15 percent
- A Switch to a primarily telemedicine practice: 5 percent
- A move from a direct clinical role to a non-clinical role: 3 percent
- Retirement: 2 percent
- A move from a permanent practice to locum tenens: 2 percent
- Closure of practice: 1 percent
- Other: 1 percent
- None of the above: 17 percent