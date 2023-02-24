25 US cities ripe for new ASCs in 2023

Myrtle Beach, S.C., has been named the fastest growing city in the U.S. for 2023 by U.S. News and World Report. And as city populations grow, so does the demand for ASCs.

"Looking at general trends, surgery center density has a direct correlation to population density," Chris Skagen, executive director of the Oregon Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, told Becker's.

As these 25 fastest-growing cities rapidly increase in population in 2023, their climates become ripe for an increased number of ASCs:

1. Myrtle Beach, S.C.

2. Lakeland, Fla.

3. Sarasota, Fla.

4. Fort Myers, Fla.

5. Boise, Idaho

6. Ocala, Fla.

7. Port St. Lucie, Fla.

8. Daytona Beach, Fla.

9. Naples, Fla.

10. Austin, Texas

11. Spartanburg, S.C.

12. Melbourne, Fla.

13. Salisbury, Md.

14. Jacksonville, Fla.

15. Tampa, Fla.

16. Huntsville, Ala.

17. Phoenix

18. Fayetteville, Ark.

19. Spokane, Wash.

20. Raleigh and Durham, N.C.

21. Las Vegas

22. Charleston, S.C.

23. Reno, Nev.

24. Charlotte, N.C.

25. Orlando, Fla.