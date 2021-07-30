25 top physician vacation recommendations

Listen
A new list by Medscape is showing where physicians should head for their summer vacations.
Here are the top 25 places:
- Squam Lake, N.H.
- Michigan's Upper Peninsula
- Big Sky, Mont.
- New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, W.V.
- Perdido Key, Fla.
- Tupelo, Oxford and Clarksdale, Miss.
- Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
- Greer, Ariz.
- Ruidoso, N.M.
- Paso Robles, Calif.
- Maui, Hawaii
- St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands
- Cannon Beach, Ore.
- Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Moosehead Lake, Maine
- Seattle
- New Orleans, La.
- Alaskan cruise
- Park CIty, Utah
- Port Aransas, Texas
- Punta Cana, Dominic Republic
- Iceland
- Pylos and Costa Navarino, Greece
- Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
- Yorkshire Dales National Park, England