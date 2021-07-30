25 top physician vacation recommendations

Ariana Portalatin -   Print  |

Listen

A new list by Medscape is showing where physicians should head for their summer vacations.

Here are the top 25 places:

  1. Squam Lake, N.H.
  2. Michigan's Upper Peninsula
  3. Big Sky, Mont.
  4. New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, W.V.
  5. Perdido Key, Fla.
  6. Tupelo, Oxford and Clarksdale, Miss.
  7. Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
  8. Greer, Ariz.
  9. Ruidoso, N.M.
  10. Paso Robles, Calif.
  11. Maui, Hawaii
  12. St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands
  13. Cannon Beach, Ore.
  14. Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
  15. Moosehead Lake, Maine
  16. Seattle
  17. New Orleans, La.
  18. Alaskan cruise
  19. Park CIty, Utah
  20. Port Aransas, Texas
  21. Punta Cana, Dominic Republic
  22. Iceland
  23. Pylos and Costa Navarino, Greece
  24. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
  25. Yorkshire Dales National Park, England

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers