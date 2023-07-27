25% of medical students 'almost never' attend in person classes: Report

Around 25 percent of U.S. medical students "almost never" attend in-person classes, while 14.2 percent "almost never" attend virtual classes, according to a new report from the Association of American Medical Colleges, which polled over 12,000 medical students during the 2022 school year.

How often medical students attend in-person and virtual courses and lectures:

In-person pre-clerkship courses and lectures

Almost never: 25 percent

Occasionally: 21.2 percent

Somewhat often: 12.4 percent

Often: 11.1 percent

Most of the time: 30.4 percent

Virtual pre-clerkship courses and lectures

Almost never: 14.2 percent

Occasionally: 14.5 percent

Somewhat often: 11.8 percent

Often: 17.1 percent

Most of the time: 42.5 percent