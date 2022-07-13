25 hospitals using the most temporary physicians 

Patsy Newitt -  

Nearly 6,000 hospitals used temporary physicians to staff their facilities, according to a July report by Definitive Healthcare. 

Here are 20 hospitals with the highest number of temporary providers, followed by the number of temporary providers:

  1. Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital (Lake Charles, La.): 2,431
  2. Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline (Corpus Christi, Texas): 2,402
  3. Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth (Beaumont, Texas): 2,274
  4. Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville (Texas): 2,266
  5. Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Medical Center (San Antonio): 2,248
  6. Providence Hospital (Mobile, Ala.): 1,805
  7. Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City (Missouri): 1,772
  8. MedStar Washington Hospital Center (Washington, D.C.): 729
  9. MedStar Georgetown University Hospital (Washington, D.C.): 1,662
  10. Wilmington (Del.) Hospital: 1,452
  11. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): 1,415
  12. Grundy County Memorial Hospital (Grundy Center, Iowa): 1,360
  13. Sibley Memorial Hospital (Washington, D.C.): 1,296
  14. Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park, Kan.): 1,295
  15. Saint Luke's East Hospital (Lee's Summit, Mo.): 1,112
  16. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.): 1,075
  17. Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital (Alexandria, La.): 1,069
  18. Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis (Tennessee.): 1,047
  19. UPMC Presbyterian (Pittsburgh): 990
  20. Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Mary's Campus (Rochester, Minn.): 986

