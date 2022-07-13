25 hospitals using the most temporary physicians 

Nearly 6,000 hospitals used temporary physicians to staff their facilities, according to a July report by Definitive Healthcare.
Here are 20 hospitals with the highest number of temporary providers, followed by the number of temporary providers:
- Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital (Lake Charles, La.): 2,431
- Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline (Corpus Christi, Texas): 2,402
- Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth (Beaumont, Texas): 2,274
- Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville (Texas): 2,266
- Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Medical Center (San Antonio): 2,248
- Providence Hospital (Mobile, Ala.): 1,805
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City (Missouri): 1,772
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center (Washington, D.C.): 729
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital (Washington, D.C.): 1,662
- Wilmington (Del.) Hospital: 1,452
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): 1,415
- Grundy County Memorial Hospital (Grundy Center, Iowa): 1,360
- Sibley Memorial Hospital (Washington, D.C.): 1,296
- Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park, Kan.): 1,295
- Saint Luke's East Hospital (Lee's Summit, Mo.): 1,112
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.): 1,075
- Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital (Alexandria, La.): 1,069
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis (Tennessee.): 1,047
- UPMC Presbyterian (Pittsburgh): 990
- Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Mary's Campus (Rochester, Minn.): 986