25 colleges with the highest financial payoff

Forbes recently released its list of the 500 top colleges in America for 2024, with 25 universities being named top facilities for the best return on investment.

To determine the 25 colleges offering students the best return on investment, Forbes looked at each school’s price-to-earnings premium, which shows how many years it takes for graduates to recoup the net cost of their education, and the schools’ debt-to-percent-borrowed index, which takes into account how many students take on debt to attend the school, and how much debt those graduates leave with.

The 25 U.S. colleges with the highest payoff, according to an Aug. 27 Forbes report:

1. Princeton (N.J.) University

2. Stanford (Calif.) University

3. CUNY City College of New York (New York City)

4. California Institute of Technology (Pasadena)

5. CUNY Hunter College (New York City)

6. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Boston)

7. CUNY Brooklyn College (New York City)

8. CUNY York College (New York City)

9. CUNY Queens College (New York City)

10. CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice (New York City)

11. Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.)

12. Rice University (Houston)

13. CUNY Bernard M Baruch College (New York City)

14. Berea (Ky.) College

15. CUNY Lehman College (New York City)

16. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.)

17. University of Florida (Gainesville)

18. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide (Daytona Beach, Fla.)

19. CUNY College of Staten Island (New York City)

20. University of Chicago

21. Brigham Young University (Provo, Utah)

22. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

23. Claremont (Calif.) McKenna College

24. California State University-Dominguez Hills (Carson)

25. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.)