23% of physicians say they've been mistreated at workplace 

Nearly 1 in 4 physicians have experienced mistreatment in the workplace, according to research published May 6 in JAMA Network Open.

Boston Medical Center and Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine surveyed 1,505 clinical faculty physicians at Stanford University School of Medicine between September and October 2020.

Four more notes:

1. Patients and visitors were the most common source of mistreatment, reported by 16.6 percent of the physicians surveyed.

2. Women were more than twice as likely as men to experience mistreatment.

3. Mistreatment was associated with an increase in burnout.

4. Findings suggest that systems that prevent workplace mistreatment may improve physicians' well-being, according to the report.