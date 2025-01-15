21 states raised minimum wage on Jan. 1

More than 20 states increased minimum wage on Jan. 1, increasing wages for more than nine million workers by a total of nearly $6 billion, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Nearly 50 cities and counties raised their minimum wages above the state minimum.

Overall cost increases, including in the staffing department, is a growing financial pressure for ASCs. In addition, several ASC leaders expect staffing issues and costs to continue being a problem for the industry in 2025.

Here are the 21 states that increased their minimum wage on Jan. 1:

Alaska

2025 minimum wage: $11.91

Increase from 2024: $0.18

Arizona

2025 minimum wage: $14.70

Increase from 2024: $0.35

California

2025 minimum wage: $16.50

Increase from 2024: $0.50

Colorado

2025 minimum wage: $14.81

Increase from 2024: $0.39

Connecticut

2025 minimum wage: $16.35

Increase from 2024: $0.66

Delaware

2025 minimum wage: $15

Increase from 2024: $1.75

Illinois

2025 minimum wage: $15

Increase from 2024: $1

Maine

2025 minimum wage: $14.65

Increase from 2024: $0.50

Michigan

2025 minimum wage: $10.56

Increase from 2024: $0.23

Minnesota

2025 minimum wage: $11.13

Increase from 2024: $0.28

Missouri

2025 minimum wage: $13.75

Increase from 2024: $1.45

Montana

2025 minimum wage: $10.55

Increase from 2024: $0.25

Nebraska

2025 minimum wage: $13.50

Increase from 2024: $1.50

New Jersey

2025 minimum wage: $15.49

Increase from 2024: $0.36

New York

2025 minimum wage: $15.50

Increase from 2024: $0.50

Ohio

2025 minimum wage: $10.70

Increase from 2024: $0.25

Rhode Island

2025 minimum wage: $15

Increase from 2024: $1

South Dakota

2025 minimum wage: $11.50

Increase from 2024: $0.30

Vermont

2025 minimum wage: $14.01

Increase from 2024: $0.34

Virginia

2025 minimum wage: $12.41

Increase from 2024: $0.41

Washington

2025 minimum wage: $16.66

Increase from 2024: $0.38