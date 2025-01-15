21 states raised minimum wage on Jan. 1

More than 20 states increased minimum wage on Jan. 1, increasing wages for more than nine million workers by a total of nearly $6 billion, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
Nearly 50 cities and counties raised their minimum wages above the state minimum.
Overall cost increases, including in the staffing department, is a growing financial pressure for ASCs. In addition, several ASC leaders expect staffing issues and costs to continue being a problem for the industry in 2025.
Here are the 21 states that increased their minimum wage on Jan. 1:
Alaska
2025 minimum wage: $11.91
Increase from 2024: $0.18
Arizona
2025 minimum wage: $14.70
Increase from 2024: $0.35
California
2025 minimum wage: $16.50
Increase from 2024: $0.50
Colorado
2025 minimum wage: $14.81
Increase from 2024: $0.39
Connecticut
2025 minimum wage: $16.35
Increase from 2024: $0.66
Delaware
2025 minimum wage: $15
Increase from 2024: $1.75
Illinois
2025 minimum wage: $15
Increase from 2024: $1
Maine
2025 minimum wage: $14.65
Increase from 2024: $0.50
Michigan
2025 minimum wage: $10.56
Increase from 2024: $0.23
Minnesota
2025 minimum wage: $11.13
Increase from 2024: $0.28
Missouri
2025 minimum wage: $13.75
Increase from 2024: $1.45
Montana
2025 minimum wage: $10.55
Increase from 2024: $0.25
Nebraska
2025 minimum wage: $13.50
Increase from 2024: $1.50
New Jersey
2025 minimum wage: $15.49
Increase from 2024: $0.36
New York
2025 minimum wage: $15.50
Increase from 2024: $0.50
Ohio
2025 minimum wage: $10.70
Increase from 2024: $0.25
Rhode Island
2025 minimum wage: $15
Increase from 2024: $1
South Dakota
2025 minimum wage: $11.50
Increase from 2024: $0.30
Vermont
2025 minimum wage: $14.01
Increase from 2024: $0.34
Virginia
2025 minimum wage: $12.41
Increase from 2024: $0.41
Washington
2025 minimum wage: $16.66
Increase from 2024: $0.38