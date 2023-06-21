20 top-scoring mid-sized cities for physicians to live in

Livability has named the 100 best cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000 to live in for 2023, considering factors including economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health.

Each city was given an overall "Liv score" and was also scored on individual factors so readers can prioritize their most important criteria. Read more about the methodology here.

The 20 mid-sized cities with the highest overall score for physicians to live in:

1. Johns Creek, Ga.

2. Flower Mound, Texas

3. Carmel, Ind.

4. Broomfield, Colo.

5. Sugar Land, Texas

6. Cary, N.C.

7. Overland Park, Kan.

8. Fishers, Ind.

9. Naperville, Ill.

10. Troy, Mich.

11. Roswell, Ga.

12. Clifton, N.J.

13. Columbia, Md.

14. Sandy, Utah

15. Olathe, Kan.

16. Beaverton, Ore.

17. Gilbert, Ariz.

18. Bloomington, Minn.

19. Round Rock, Texas

20. Rochester Hills, Mich.