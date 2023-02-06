20 recent studies to know

20 studies to know that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 30:

A new study found that predictive analytics used by care coordinators has helped prevent hospital readmissions at Corewell Health, which is dually headquartered in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.



Up to 56 percent of U.S. adults received inappropriate antibiotics for common bacterial respiratory infections between 2016 and 2018, according to findings from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis.



Smallpox vaccinations may present a degree of protection from mpox infection, research from several Spanish physicians has found.



Healthcare is more likely to be victimized by third-party data breaches than any other industry, a new report from cybersecurity researcher Black Kite found.



The flu vaccine engineered for 2022-'23's atypical early season reduced the risk of "medically attended influenza A(H3N2) illness" by half.



Yale researchers found a machine-learning program could predict which physicians would leave the job and identified four variables that lead to high departure risk.



Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center researchers found that the presence of academic medical centers were linked to better outcomes for patients treated at nearby community hospitals.



A condition — obesity — that affects 42 percent of adults in the U.S. is one that medical schools only spend around 10 hours training future physicians on, a new study found.



Researchers at San Francisco-based UCSF Health and Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai have collaborated on a study assessing the effectiveness of an EHR contrast tool to predict the risk of kidney injury for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary interventions.



Roughly half of patients are able to correctly remember post-discharge treatment plans and diagnosis details, even though 90 percent of patients say they feel confident in their knowledge of this upon discharge, a study published by The Joint Commission found.



A study by researchers at Boston-based Harvard Medical School found specialty care visits fell after patients moved into a nursing home.



Valley fever, or coccidioidomycosis, a fungal infection thought to be endemic in the Southwestern U.S., is spreading outside the region and could become endemic in many parts of the U.S. by 2095.



The U.S. spends two to four times as much on healthcare as most other high-income countries, but the health outcomes lag behind, a new Commonwealth Fund study found.



Hospitals and health systems that embrace scheduling, work roles and overall employment expectations with greater flexibility and agility have a leg up when it comes to retaining nurses age 55 and older.



In the last six years, antidepressant prescriptions have increased by 35 percent, and now a new study points to evidence that this increase may also be contributing to drug resistance in bacteria.



Lengthening the time between a COVID-19 infection and inoculation improves a person's immunity.



Behavioral flags in electronic health records are designed to help prevent violence against clinicians, but the flags might also prevent some patients from receiving full care, according to a recent study.



CMS' Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program will likely save the federal government billions of dollars.



An analysis of telehealth visits from the research arm of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente found that 11.8 percent of video visits and 12.5 percent of phone visits were followed by an in-person office visit.



Upcoming and recent graduates are 85 percent less likely to apply for a job if the salary range is not posted.