20 recent studies to know

20 studies to know that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 30:
- A new study found that predictive analytics used by care coordinators has helped prevent hospital readmissions at Corewell Health, which is dually headquartered in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.
- Up to 56 percent of U.S. adults received inappropriate antibiotics for common bacterial respiratory infections between 2016 and 2018, according to findings from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis.
- Smallpox vaccinations may present a degree of protection from mpox infection, research from several Spanish physicians has found.
- Healthcare is more likely to be victimized by third-party data breaches than any other industry, a new report from cybersecurity researcher Black Kite found.
- The flu vaccine engineered for 2022-'23's atypical early season reduced the risk of "medically attended influenza A(H3N2) illness" by half.
- Yale researchers found a machine-learning program could predict which physicians would leave the job and identified four variables that lead to high departure risk.
- Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center researchers found that the presence of academic medical centers were linked to better outcomes for patients treated at nearby community hospitals.
- A condition — obesity — that affects 42 percent of adults in the U.S. is one that medical schools only spend around 10 hours training future physicians on, a new study found.
- Researchers at San Francisco-based UCSF Health and Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai have collaborated on a study assessing the effectiveness of an EHR contrast tool to predict the risk of kidney injury for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary interventions.
- Roughly half of patients are able to correctly remember post-discharge treatment plans and diagnosis details, even though 90 percent of patients say they feel confident in their knowledge of this upon discharge, a study published by The Joint Commission found.
- A study by researchers at Boston-based Harvard Medical School found specialty care visits fell after patients moved into a nursing home.
- Valley fever, or coccidioidomycosis, a fungal infection thought to be endemic in the Southwestern U.S., is spreading outside the region and could become endemic in many parts of the U.S. by 2095.
- The U.S. spends two to four times as much on healthcare as most other high-income countries, but the health outcomes lag behind, a new Commonwealth Fund study found.
- Hospitals and health systems that embrace scheduling, work roles and overall employment expectations with greater flexibility and agility have a leg up when it comes to retaining nurses age 55 and older.
- In the last six years, antidepressant prescriptions have increased by 35 percent, and now a new study points to evidence that this increase may also be contributing to drug resistance in bacteria.
- Lengthening the time between a COVID-19 infection and inoculation improves a person's immunity.
- Behavioral flags in electronic health records are designed to help prevent violence against clinicians, but the flags might also prevent some patients from receiving full care, according to a recent study.
- CMS' Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program will likely save the federal government billions of dollars.
- An analysis of telehealth visits from the research arm of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente found that 11.8 percent of video visits and 12.5 percent of phone visits were followed by an in-person office visit.
- Upcoming and recent graduates are 85 percent less likely to apply for a job if the salary range is not posted.