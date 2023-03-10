20 most affordable locations for physicians to retire

Scottsdale, Ariz., has been named the most affordable location to retire, according to a report from financial website Moneywise that considered factors including city cost of living, housing and healthcare costs.

The 20 most affordable retirement locations for physicians:

1. Scottsdale, Ariz.

2. Cape Coral, Fla.

3. The Woodlands, Texas

4. Torrance, Calif.

5. Augusta, Ga.

6. Metairie, La.

7. Mesa, Ariz.

8. Lakeland, Fla.

9. Overland Park, Kan.

10. Mobile, Ala.

11. Evansville, Ind.

12. Wichita Falls, Texas

13. Tampa, Fla.

14. Charleston, S.C.

15. Springfield, Mo.

16. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

17. Las Cruces, N.M.

18. Thousand Oaks, Calif.

19. Richardson, Texas

20. Las Vegas