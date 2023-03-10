ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

20 most affordable locations for physicians to retire

Claire Wallace -  

Scottsdale, Ariz., has been named the most affordable location to retire, according to a report from financial website Moneywise that considered factors including city cost of living, housing and healthcare costs. 

The 20 most affordable retirement locations for physicians: 

1. Scottsdale, Ariz. 

2. Cape Coral, Fla. 

3. The Woodlands, Texas 

4. Torrance, Calif. 

5. Augusta, Ga. 

6. Metairie, La. 

7. Mesa, Ariz. 

8. Lakeland, Fla. 

9. Overland Park, Kan. 

10. Mobile, Ala. 

11. Evansville, Ind. 

12. Wichita Falls, Texas 

13. Tampa, Fla. 

14. Charleston, S.C. 

15. Springfield, Mo. 

16. Cedar Rapids, Iowa 

17. Las Cruces, N.M. 

18. Thousand Oaks, Calif. 

19. Richardson, Texas 

20. Las Vegas 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast