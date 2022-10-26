20 best markets for ASC expansion

Twenty U.S. metro areas, including Oklahoma City and New Orleans, might be the best markets to open an ASC in, according to data from healthcare analytics business Pivotal.

Pivotal chose 20 markets ripe for ASC expansion by considering the amount of current ASCs in proportion to the population. They looked at markets that currently have low ASC utilization and a high potential to shift to ASCs.

Twenty markets with high ASC potential:

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Cleveland

Little Rock, Ark.

Lansing, Mich.

Boise City, Idaho

Portland, Maine

Albuquerque, N.M.

Madison, Wis.

Augusta, Ga.

Virginia Beach, Va.

Boston

Rochester, N.Y.

Oklahoma City

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Jackson, Miss.

Durham, N.C.

New Orleans

Scranton, Pa.

Des Moines

Pensacola, Fla.