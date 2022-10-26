20 best markets for ASC expansion

Claire Wallace -  

Twenty U.S. metro areas, including Oklahoma City and New Orleans, might be the best markets to open an ASC in, according to data from healthcare analytics business Pivotal

Pivotal chose 20 markets ripe for ASC expansion by considering the amount of current ASCs in proportion to the population. They looked at markets that currently have low ASC utilization and a high potential to shift to ASCs. 

Twenty markets with high ASC potential: 

Colorado Springs, Colo. 

Cleveland 

Little Rock, Ark. 

Lansing, Mich. 

Boise City, Idaho 

Portland, Maine 

Albuquerque, N.M. 

Madison, Wis. 

Augusta, Ga. 

Virginia Beach, Va. 

Boston 

Rochester, N.Y. 

Oklahoma City 

Winston-Salem, N.C. 

Jackson, Miss. 

Durham, N.C. 

New Orleans 

Scranton, Pa. 

Des Moines 

Pensacola, Fla. 

