2 sentenced for $93M Medicare fraud scheme

A man and woman, both from Florida, were sentenced for their role in a $93 million Medicare fraud and money laundering scheme.

Karel Felipe, 42, of Miami Shores, and Tamara Quicutis, 54, of Hialeah, conspired with others to submit false claims to Medicare for three home health companies based in Michigan, according to a Jan. 5 news release from the Justice Department.

Their co-conspirators recruited individuals from Cuba to sign the Medicare enrollment documents to appear as the owners in order to conceal the scheme. Mr. Felipe and Ms. Quicutis then used the shell home health companies to submit claims for unrendered services using stolen patient identities.

Additionally, the scheme involved dozens of shell companies and hundreds of bank accounts to launder the proceeds, the release said.

Mr. Felipe was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison and Ms. Quicutis was sentenced to five years and 10 months.