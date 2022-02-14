2 law firms get $12M in Surgery Partners' $45M settlement

Law firms Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel and Block & Leviton were awarded around $12.2 million in fees Feb. 11 in connection with Surgery Partners' $45 million settlement, according to Law360.

In November, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners snagged $45 million in a settlement against HIG Capital and Bain Capital Investors over a $760 million acquisition of an ASC in 2017.

During the settlement hearing Feb. 11, a judge approved the $45 million settlement and awarded the two firms the full amount they sought.

The settlement resolves a suit filed after Surgery Partners acquired National Surgical Healthcare allegedly using arrangements that led to an unfair price for public stockholders.