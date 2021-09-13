$17B coming for physician groups with pandemic revenue losses, HHS says

HHS made $17 billion funds available for physician groups and other healthcare providers that reported revenue loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is part of a $25.5 billion effort to financially support healthcare providers affected by the pandemic, announced Sept. 10. It includes $8.5 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan for rural providers.

Four details:

1. The funds are for providers who lost revenues and expenditures from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

2. Funding is intended for small provider groups that operate on thin margins and incurred expenses related to COVID-19, with a focus on those that serve vulnerable populations.

3. Applications for the funding will open Sept. 29.

4. The money is part of phase four of the Provider Relief Funds, and requirements for funding are consistent with the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.