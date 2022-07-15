16 most-recruited physician specialties

Healthcare consultant Merritt Hawkins released its list of the most recruited physician and advanced practice specialties in its 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted between April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Here are the physician specialties that made the list:

  1. Family medicine 
  2. Radiology
  3. Psychiatry 
  4. OB-GYN
  5. Internal medicine 
  6. Anesthesiology 
  7. Cardiology
  8. Gastroenterology 
  9. Hematology/oncology 
  10. Pediatrics 
  11. Orthopedic surgery 
  12. Urology 
  13. Neurology 
  14. Dermatology 
  15. Rheumatology 
  16. Oral/maxillofacial surgery

