16 most popular nonmedical side gigs for physicians

Patsy Newitt -  

 Nearly 4 in 10 physicians currently have a side gig, according to the 2022 "Physician Side Gigs" report from Medscape

Medscape surveyed more than 2,500 physicians on their side jobs. 

Here are physicians' nonmedical side gigs and the percentage of physicians participating:

  • Real estate: 21 percent
  • Investing: 19 percent
  • Advice/consulting: 12 percent
  • Teaching: 11 percent
  • Writing: 8 percent
  • Sports: 5 percent
  • Business consulting: 5 percent
  • Social media influencer/blogger: 4 percent
  • Cooking/food preparation: 3 percent
  • Arts or crafts: 3 percent
  • Playing music/singing: 3 percent
  • Life or career coaching: 3 percent
  • Photography: 3 percent
  • Podcasting and blogging: 2 percent
  • Software and electronics: 2 percent
  • Raising/breeding/training animals: 2 percent
  • My side gig does not involve nonmedical activities: 35 percent

