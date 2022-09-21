15 ways to retain employees

Employers are still dealing with a mass exodus of employees from the workplace in what has been coined the "Great Resignation", with trends like "quiet quitting" becoming popular among Generation Z.

According to a Sept. 19 report from Forbes, offering higher wages and work-from-home benefits may be some of the best ways to entice employees to stay.

Fifteen ways to retain employees:

1. Offer competitive salaries

2. Let your employees work from home when possible

3. Provide flexible scheduling opportunities

4. Encourage and promote a work-life balance

5. Reward employees for their hard work and productivity

6. Create a positive company culture

7. Build employee engagement

8. Emphasize teamwork

9. Reduce employee burnout by managing workloads and unreasonable expectations

10. Provide wellness offerings

11. Give job perks, including discounts on things like travel, food and cell phone service

12. Offer personal and professional development opportunities

13. Hire employees who fit with your company culture

14. Managers should focus on acting more like a coach than a boss

15. Provide effective offboarding