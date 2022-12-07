15 physician specialties that saw higher wages in 2022

Plastic surgeons saw the largest wage growth between 2021 and 2022, according to data from Medscape's 2021 and 2022 Physician Compensation reports.
Here are 15 physician specialties that saw wage growth in 2022 and their average income gains:
- Plastic surgeons: $50,000
- Gastroenterology: $47,000
- Orthopedic surgeons: $46,000
- Ophthalmology: $38,000
- Urology: $34,000
- Cardiology: $31,000
- Anesthesiology: $27,000
- Radiology: $24,000
- Immunology: $24,000
- Pediatrics: $23,000
- Emergency medicine: $19,000
- Endocrinology: $12,000
- Psychiatry: $12,000
- Neurology: $11,000
- Oncology: $8,000