ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

15 physician specialties that saw higher wages in 2022

Claire Wallace -  

Plastic surgeons saw the largest wage growth between 2021 and 2022, according to data from Medscape's 2021 and 2022 Physician Compensation reports. 

Here are 15 physician specialties that saw wage growth in 2022 and their average income gains: 

  1. Plastic surgeons: $50,000
  2. Gastroenterology: $47,000
  3. Orthopedic surgeons: $46,000
  4. Ophthalmology: $38,000
  5. Urology: $34,000
  6. Cardiology: $31,000
  7. Anesthesiology: $27,000
  8. Radiology: $24,000
  9. Immunology: $24,000
  10. Pediatrics: $23,000
  11. Emergency medicine: $19,000
  12. Endocrinology: $12,000
  13. Psychiatry: $12,000
  14. Neurology: $11,000
  15. Oncology: $8,000

