15% of physicians didn't get a raise last year & 6 more survey stats

Fifteen percent of physicians said they were not given an annual raise, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15.

Medscape collected responses from 13,000 physicians in 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19.

Five more stats:

1. 10% of physicians said they saw a reduction in hours

2. 5% of physicians cut staff hours

3. 5% of physicians did not give raises

4. 3% of physicians converted full-time staff to part time

5. 3% of physicians laid off staff