15 best places for physicians to retire

Medscape has named the 15 best cities for physicians to retire in 2024, taking into consideration factors including the cultural scene, year-round weather, living costs, access to healthcare and outdoor recreational activities.

Read more about its methodology here.

The 15 best cities for physicians to retire in 2024:

Prescott, Ariz.

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Lexington, Ky.

Roanoke, Va.

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Cary, N.C.

Salem, Ore.

Denver, Colo.

Las Cruces, N.M.

Johnson City, Tenn.

Hot Springs, Ark.

Blairsville, Ga.

Eureka, Calif.

Asheville, N.C.

Austin, Texas