ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

15 best places for physicians to retire

Claire Wallace -  

Medscape has named the 15 best cities for physicians to retire in 2024, taking into consideration factors including the cultural scene, year-round weather, living costs, access to healthcare and outdoor recreational activities. 

Read more about its methodology here

The 15 best cities for physicians to retire in 2024: 

Prescott, Ariz. 

Winston-Salem, N.C. 

Lexington, Ky. 

Roanoke, Va. 

Myrtle Beach, S.C. 

Cary, N.C. 

Salem, Ore. 

Denver, Colo. 

Las Cruces, N.M. 

Johnson City, Tenn. 

Hot Springs, Ark. 

Blairsville, Ga. 

Eureka, Calif. 

Asheville, N.C. 

Austin, Texas

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast