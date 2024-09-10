15 best places for physicians to retire

Medscape has named the 15 best cities for physicians to retire in 2024, taking into consideration factors including the cultural scene, year-round weather, living costs, access to healthcare and outdoor recreational activities.
Read more about its methodology here.
The 15 best cities for physicians to retire in 2024:
Prescott, Ariz.
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Lexington, Ky.
Roanoke, Va.
Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Cary, N.C.
Salem, Ore.
Denver, Colo.
Las Cruces, N.M.
Johnson City, Tenn.
Hot Springs, Ark.
Blairsville, Ga.
Eureka, Calif.
Asheville, N.C.
Austin, Texas