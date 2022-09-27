13% of female physicians believe their workplace pays unequally based on gender

More than 25 percent of physicians believe their current or former workplace pays unequally based on gender, according to Medscape's 2022 "Physicians' Views on Gender Discrimination Issues" report.

Thirteen percent of women feel as though their workplaces pay unequally, while 6 percent of men agree.

Additionally, 20 percent of women and 6 percent of men feel as though their previous workplace paid unequally.

Sixteen percent of women and 4 percent of men think both their current and previous workplaces paid unequally.

Over a 40-year medical career, women are expected to make $2 million less than male physicians, according to the report.