$125M distribution center to support ASCs, hospitals

Medline held a ribbon cutting ceremony July 20 for its new 1.4 million-square-foot medical distribution center in Grayslake, Ill., thought to be the largest medical-grade distribution center in the country.

The $125 million facility will distribute products and devices to ASCs, hospitals, nursing homes, hospices and other healthcare facilities.

The Grayslake facility is expected to handle about $1 billion a year in orders and will create about 700 new jobs in the community, according to a July 20 press release.

The center is part of a $2 billion dollar initiative from Medline to create new distribution centers and new technology in the health distribution space.

Medline currently operates 50 distribution centers and upwards of 20 manufacturing facilities across the U.S.