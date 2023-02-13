12 mentorship tips for medical students, early-career physicians

There are 12 ways for medical students and early-career physicians to make the most out of mentorship opportunities, according to Feb. 13 report from the American Medical Association and child and adolescent psychiatrist Laura Halpin, MD.

Twelve mentorship tips, per the AMA and Dr. Halpin:

1. Identify what you want from a mentor, whether it's having someone to bounce ideas off of or trying to decide what specialty to pursue.

2. Look for more than one mentor. Different mentors can provide different kinds of help and advice.

3. Turn to someone you admire, and someone with the qualities you want to achieve.

4. Look for people you feel comfortable speaking and sharing with.

5. Put yourself out there and use opportunities to interact and engage with others.

6. Make sure to do a follow-up after connecting with a mentor.

7. If you are still in medical school, let your dean of students know you have connected with a mentor.

8. Look for a mentor with similar interests.

9. Be open to everyone you meet.

10. Look beyond physicians for mentors. Different kinds of people can provide mentorship on different subjects.

11. Offer to work on a shared topic with your mentor.

12. Get involved in organized medicine.