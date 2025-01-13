11 states adding the most ASCs

The number of ASCs across the U.S. is growing, and particularly so in California, Florida and Georgia.

CMS reported the number of Medicare-certified ASCs has increased 3.5% since December 2022. While there are a few states where the number of surgery centers declined, most saw an increase of at least one net new surgery center over the last two years. Some states reported far more.

Here are the states gaining the most ASCs:

1. California: 894 (+46)

2. Florida: 509 (+41)

3. Georgia: 419 (+33)

4. Texas: 488 (+30)

5. New York: 179 (+19)

6. Tennessee: 151 (+14)

7. Ohio: 211 (+13)

8. Arizona: 233 (+12)

9. Minnesota: 95 (+12)

10. Utah: 60 (+12)

11. Wisconsin: 85 (+10)