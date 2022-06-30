11 most popular ancillary physician services

Electrocardiogram services are the most popular ancillary services offered by physicians, according to Medical Economics' "2022 Physician Report" released June 18.

Data for the report was collected from physicians in the first quarter of 2022. Specialties surveyed included ophthalmology, cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, dermatology and urology.

The most popular ancillary services in 2021, followed by the percentage of physicians who offered the service.