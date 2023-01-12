11 healthcare companies among best places to work in 2023: Glassdoor

Job search website Glassdoor has named the top 100 companies to work for in 2023, with notable names including Meta and Apple falling from the list for the first time in years.

Eleven healthcare companies made the list, chosen for their positive culture, strong pay and benefits, flexibility, and more.

Read more about Glassdoor's methodology here.

16. Medical Solutions (Omaha, Neb.): Medical Solutions is a provider of workforce solutions, connecting nurses, travel nurses and clinicians with hospitals and health systems throughout the country.

25. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.): St. Jude focuses on identifying, researching and treating childhood cancer.

33. Houston Methodist: Houston Methodist treats patients in the greater Houston area.

44. H E B (San Antonio): H E B is a health company offering full pharmacy, vaccination and medication services in Texas.

65. Illumina (San Diego): Illumina researches DNA, RNA and proteins for genetic testing, developing health solutions to solve disease and illness.

67. Regeneron (Tarrytown, N.Y.): Regeneron is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on medication development for illnesses including cancer, COVID-19 and cardiovascular disease.

70. Merck (Rahway, N.J.): Merck uses science-based solutions to track and treat major health threats to the U.S., including cancer.

71. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston): MD Anderson is a hospital affiliated with the University of Texas focused on cancer treatment and research.

73. Athenahealth (Watertown, Mass.): Athenahealth is a software solution for hospitals and physicians that allows a faster revenue cycle, more intuitive workflows and convenient digital interactions.

78. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: Tampa General Hospital treats patients in the Tampa Bay area.

92. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Durham): Blue Cross NC is a health insurer serving the state of North Carolina.