107 customer refund checks stolen from Pennsylvania ASC

Customer refund checks totaling $55,831 have been stolen from a surgical center in Transfer, Pa., according to a Feb. 25 report from NBC affiliate WFMJ.

Approximately 107 checks were then taken to a First National Bank branch, where they were deposited and money withdrawn.

According to the report, the woman who withdrew the funds worked as a customer payment processor at the surgery center. She deposited the first check Jan. 30, 2024, and the last on Oct. 15.

The incident is considered a "breach of banking," and the branch is now liable for the missing $55,831.