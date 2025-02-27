ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

107 customer refund checks stolen from Pennsylvania ASC

Claire Wallace -  

Customer refund checks totaling $55,831 have been stolen from a surgical center in Transfer, Pa., according to a Feb. 25 report from NBC affiliate WFMJ.

Approximately 107 checks were then taken to a First National Bank branch, where they were deposited and money withdrawn. 

According to the report, the woman who withdrew the funds worked as a customer payment processor at the surgery center. She deposited the first check Jan. 30, 2024, and the last on Oct. 15. 

The incident is considered a "breach of banking," and the branch is now liable for the missing $55,831. 

