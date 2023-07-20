Memphis, Tenn., is the worst city to find a job, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Jan 4, WalletHub determined the best job markets in the U.S. The site compared 182 cities across two dimensions: job market and socio-economics. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 32 metrics including job opportunities, employment growth and median annual income.

Here are the 10 worst cities to find a job:

1. Memphis, Tenn.

2. Augusta, Ga.

3. Brownsville, Texas

4. Gulfport, Miss.

5. Columbus, Ga.

6. Huntington, W.Va.

7. Shreveport, La.

8. Jackson, Miss.

9. Detroit

10. Las Cruces, N.M.