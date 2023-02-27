10 top-ranked medical schools for surgeons, per US News

The U.S. may face a shortage of 54,100 to 139,000 physicians by 2033, and access to care in every specialty, and finding and retaining talented medical staff is a top priority for many ASC leaders.

Harvard University, whose medical school is based in Boston, and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, may be the best places to look for new surgeons, according to U.S. News and World Report's list of best medical schools for 2023.

The rankings, released March 28, are based on faculty resources, the academic achievements of entering students and qualitative assessments by schools and residency directors. Here is the full methodology.

Here are the top 10 schools with the best surgery programs:

1. Harvard University (Boston) (tie)

1. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore) (tie)

3. Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

4. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

5. University of California San Francisco

6. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

7. Columbia University (New York City)

8. Stanford (Calif.) University

9. Washington University (St. Louis)

10. University of California Los Angeles (tie)

10. University of Pittsburgh (tie)