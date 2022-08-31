The National ASC Association serves as a parent company to several state ASC associations throughout the U.S.

These state associations, which are open to all ASC owners and physicians practicing in that state, become involved in strengthening the presence of ASCs around the country at both state and national levels.

Currently, there are 10 states without an official ASC Association.

Ten states with no ASC Association:

1. Alaska

2. Delaware

3. Kentucky

4. Maine

5. Nevada

6. New Hampshire

7. New Mexico

8. North Dakota

9. Rhode Island

10. Vermont