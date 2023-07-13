Alaska is the state with the worst economy for residents, according to a July 13 ranking from CNBC.

The ranking considers factors including the health of state finances, annual job growth, the health of the housing market and the concentration of major corporations headquartered there.

The 10 states with the worst economies and their economy scores out of 360:

1. Alaska: 57

2. (tie) West Virginia: 99

2. (tie) Rhode Island: 99

4. Mississippi: 102

5. North Dakota: 108

6. Louisiana: 120

7. New Hampshire: 132

8. (tie) Iowa: 141

8. (tie) Connecticut: 141

10. Hawaii: 145