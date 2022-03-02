10 states with the most specialists per capita

- Small
There are more than 1 million physicians in the U.S., according to a January 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation report. Some states appear to be more saturated with specialists than others.
Here are the 10 states, plus the District of Columbia, with the highest number of specialists per capita:
|
Location
|
Specialists per 1,000 Residents
|
1. District of Columbia
|
4,616
|
6.69
|
2. Massachusetts
|
22,157
|
3.15
|
3. New York
|
54,980
|
2.72
|
4. Connecticut
|
9,393
|
2.60
|
5. Rhode Island
|
2,838
|
2.59
|
6. Maryland
|
14,523
|
2.35
|
7. Pennsylvania
|
29,025
|
2.23
|
8. Michigan
|
22,491
|
2.23
|
9. Ohio
|
24,742
|
2.10
|
10. Vermont
|
1,274
|
1.98
|
11. Missouri
|
11,749
|
1.91