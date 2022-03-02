10 states with the most specialists per capita

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

There are more than 1 million physicians in the U.S., according to a January 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation report. Some states appear to be more saturated with specialists than others.

Here are the 10 states, plus the District of Columbia, with the highest number of specialists per capita:

Location

No. of Specialists

Specialists per 1,000 Residents

1. District of Columbia

4,616

6.69

2. Massachusetts

22,157

3.15

3. New York

54,980

2.72

4. Connecticut

9,393

2.60

5. Rhode Island

2,838

2.59

6. Maryland

14,523

2.35

7. Pennsylvania

29,025

2.23

8. Michigan

22,491

2.23

9. Ohio

24,742

2.10

10. Vermont

1,274

1.98

11. Missouri

11,749

1.91

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast