Since 2020, the U.S. has seen 2,213 healthcare industry breaches, impacting 152.1 million individuals, according to a new analysis from data company Incogni.

Among the most-leaked patient information were Social Security numbers, treatment information and patient diagnoses, according to a June 26 press release sent to Becker's.

California has seen the most breaches of any state since 2020, with 17.1 million patient profiles impacted over the last four years.

Here are the 10 states with the most healthcare data breaches since 2020, and the number of patient profiles impacted:

1. California: 17.1 million

2. New York: 8.6 million

3. Texas: 10.8 million

4. Pennsylvania: 4.6 million

5. Florida: 20.4 million

6. Illinois: 4.6 million

7. Massachusetts: 4.3 million

8. Ohio: 5.8 million

9. Michigan: 7.8 million

10. Virginia: 3.3 million