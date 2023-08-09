ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 states with the most burnt-out employees

Claire Wallace -  

As ASCs continue to struggle with staffing among physicians and administrators due to overwork and burnout, the problem presents itself more in some states than others. 

A new study created by Uplift Legal Funding ranked each state based on employee burnout, looking at factors including local mental health ratings, happiness scores, occupational stress levels and working hours. 

Here are the ten states with the most burnt-out workers, according to an Aug. 9 press release sent to Becker's: 

1. Arizona 

2. Indiana 

3 (tie). Idaho 

3 (tie). Alabama 

4 (tie). Oregon 

4 (tie). Utah 

4 (tie). Florida 

5. North Carolina

6 (tie). West Virginia

6 (tie). Kansas

