10 states with the lowest ASC growth since 2020

Marcus Robertson  

The number of ASCs is growing across the U.S. as patients and payers demand more outpatient surgery, but factors including regulations and population counts have left some states with dwindling ASC numbers.

More ASCs have closed in Wisconsin since 2020 than any other state, according to CMS data compiled by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. The state has lost nine ASCs, a reduction of more than 10 percent from its 2020 total.

The 10 states with the lowest ASC growth since 2020:

State

2020 ASCs

2022 ASCs

No. of closures

Percent growth

1. Wisconsin

84

75

9

-10.7%

2. Delaware

23

21

2

-8.7%

3. South Dakota

16

15

1

-6.3%

4. Oklahoma

41

39

2

-4.9%

5. Nebraska

51

49

2

-3.9%

6. Washington

189

184

5

-2.6%

7. New Jersey

266

260

6

-2.3%

8. Nevada

78

77

1

-1.3%

9. Pennsylvania

249

246

3

-1.2%

10. Maryland

343

342

1

-0.3%

