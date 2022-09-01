The number of ASCs is growing across the U.S. as patients and payers demand more outpatient surgery, but factors including regulations and population counts have left some states with dwindling ASC numbers.

More ASCs have closed in Wisconsin since 2020 than any other state, according to CMS data compiled by the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. The state has lost nine ASCs, a reduction of more than 10 percent from its 2020 total.

The 10 states with the lowest ASC growth since 2020: