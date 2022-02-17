10 states with the fewest orthopedic ASCs per capita

Vermont, which has the second-lowest population in the U.S., has the fewest number of orthopedic ASCs:  zero. 

West Virginia has the second-fewest, and its four orthopedic ASCs each serve an average of 448,000 people statewide.

Becker's ASC Review has compiled populational ASC metrics for the following states based on 2020 Census data and the latest CMS figures.

The 10 states with the lowest per capita rate for orthopedic ASCs:

State

Population

Orthopedic ASCs

ASC per 1M capita

People per ASC

1. Vermont

643,077

0

0.00

N/A

2. West Virginia

1,793,716

4

2.23

448,429

3. District of Columbia

689,545

2

2.90

344,773

4. Maine

1,362,359

4

2.94

340,590

5. Massachusetts

7,029,917

21

2.99

334,758

6. New York

20,201,249

87

4.31

232,198

7. North Carolina

10,439,388

55

5.27

189,807

8. Kentucky

4,505,836

24

5.33

187,743

9. Rhode Island

1,097,379

6

5.47

182,897

10. Iowa

3,190,369

18

5.64

177,243

