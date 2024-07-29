10 states with the best healthcare systems in 2024

Minnesota was ranked No. 1 on a list of states with the best healthcare systems by personal finance website Wallethub.
The July 29 rankings compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., giving each state a score based on three major categories: healthcare cost, access and outcomes.
The three main dimensions were broken down into 44 metrics, including cost of a medical visit, quality of public hospital systems and mortality rate.
Here are the top 10 states with the best healthcare systems, along with their score out of 100:
1. Minnesota: 67.38
2. Rhode Island: 67
3. South Dakota: 65.47
4. Iowa: 65.09
5. New Hampshire: 64.08
6. Massachusetts: 64.05
7. Utah: 63.79
8. Vermont: 63.64
9. Maine: 63.6
10. Colorado: 62.6