10 states with the best healthcare systems in 2024

Minnesota was ranked No. 1 on a list of states with the best healthcare systems by personal finance website Wallethub.

The July 29 rankings compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., giving each state a score based on three major categories: healthcare cost, access and outcomes.

The three main dimensions were broken down into 44 metrics, including cost of a medical visit, quality of public hospital systems and mortality rate.

Here are the top 10 states with the best healthcare systems, along with their score out of 100:

1. Minnesota: 67.38

2. Rhode Island: 67

3. South Dakota: 65.47

4. Iowa: 65.09

5. New Hampshire: 64.08

6. Massachusetts: 64.05

7. Utah: 63.79

8. Vermont: 63.64

9. Maine: 63.6

10. Colorado: 62.6