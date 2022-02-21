10 states with fewest active RN licenses

Listen
Wyoming and North Dakota have the fewest number of active registered nurse licenses, according to data from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.
This data was compiled by the council's database, an electronic information system where nursing regulatory bodies enter license data.
The 10 states with the fewest active RN licenses:
- Wyoming: 8,996
- North Dakota: 16,062
- Alaska: 18,433
- South Dakota: 19,353
- Delaware: 19,506
- Montana: 19,680
- New Hampshire: 25,757
- Idaho: 26,249
- Hawaii: 27,484
- Rhode Island: 27,843