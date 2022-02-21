10 states with fewest active RN licenses

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Wyoming and North Dakota have the fewest number of active registered nurse licenses, according to data from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. 

This data was compiled by the council's database, an electronic information system where nursing regulatory bodies enter license data. 

The 10 states with the fewest active RN licenses:

  1. Wyoming: 8,996
  2. North Dakota: 16,062
  3. Alaska: 18,433
  4. South Dakota: 19,353
  5. Delaware: 19,506
  6. Montana: 19,680
  7. New Hampshire: 25,757
  8. Idaho: 26,249
  9. Hawaii: 27,484
  10. Rhode Island: 27,843

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast