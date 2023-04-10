ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 states where physicians will spend the most on property taxes

Claire Wallace -  

Residents of New York have the highest property tax burden, according to a March 30 report from NPR based on data from personal finance website WalletHub.

Tax burden is defined as the proportion of one's income that is spent paying taxes. 

Ten states with the highest tax burden, and the proportion of income spent on property taxes:

1. New York: 12.47 percent 

2. Hawaii: 12.31 percent 

3. Maine: 11.14 percent 

4. Vermont: 10.28 percent 

5. Connecticut: 9.83 percent 

6. New Jersey: 9.76 percent 

7. Maryland: 9.44 percent 

8. Minnesota: 9.41 percent 

9. Illinois: 9.38 percent 

10. Iowa: 9.15 percent

