10 states where ASC leaders may see success retaining staff

ASC administrators in Massachusetts could see success retaining staff as the state has the lowest job resignation rate in the U.S., according to personal finance website WalletHub.

In a report released March 21, WalletHub ranked the states and Washington D.C., from highest to lowest job resignation rate. The website analyzed each state's job resignation rate for the latest month and for the last 12 months. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 states with the lowest job resignation rates, according to WalletHub:

1. Massachusetts

2. New York

3. New Jersey

4. District of Columbia

5. Pennsylvania

6. Connecticut

7. California

8. Maine

9. Virginia

10. Wisconsin