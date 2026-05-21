10 spine surgeons to know

Spine surgery is evolving rapidly as minimally invasive procedures, motion-preserving implants and outpatient spine techniques continue transforming how complex spinal conditions are treated. Across the U.S., spine surgeons are advancing the field through innovation in deformity correction, cervical disc replacement, spinal reconstruction and patient-centered recovery pathways.

The following surgeons stand out for their clinical expertise, research contributions and leadership helping shape the future of spine care.

Editor’s note: This is not a comprehensive or ranked list. Becker’s does not endorse any individual featured. To nominate a physician for a future list, contact seydis@beckershealthcare.com

Munish Gupta, MD. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City): Dr. Gupta is a nationally recognized spine surgeon specializing in complex spinal deformity surgery for both adults and children, with expertise in scoliosis, kyphosis, spondylolisthesis and flatback syndrome.

Throughout his career, he has built leading spinal deformity programs at major academic institutions including University of California, Davis and St. Louis-based Washington University School of Medicine, where he trained numerous national and international spine fellows in advanced reconstructive techniques. Dr. Gupta is vice president of the Scoliosis Research Society and is set to become president in 2027, underscoring his influence in shaping the future of spinal deformity surgery and education.

Lauren Matteini, MD. Fox Valley Orthopedics (Geneva, Ill.): Dr. Matteini is a fellowship-trained spine surgeon specializing in minimally invasive cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine surgery. Her expertise includes degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, nerve impingement, scoliosis and complex revision spine procedures, with a particular focus on motion-preserving cervical disc replacement and minimally invasive fusion techniques designed to reduce recovery time and postoperative pain.

In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Matteini is recognized for advancing spinal surgery research and mentoring women pursuing careers in medicine.

Wesley Bronson, MD. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City): Dr. Bronson is a spine surgeon at Mount Sinai specializing in minimally invasive spine surgery and complex revision spinal procedures. His clinical expertise spans cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine conditions, including adult spinal deformity, scoliosis and failed back surgery.

Dr. Bronson is widely respected for his work in advanced spinal reconstruction and minimally invasive techniques, and he has published numerous peer-reviewed studies and textbook chapters on spine surgery and spinal disorders.

Jacob Buchowski, MD. Washington University School of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): Dr. Buchowski is chief of the Spine Division at Washington University and a nationally recognized spine surgeon specializing in cervical and lumbar degenerative disorders, spinal stenosis, nerve compression and spinal tumors.

His expertise ranges from minimally invasive spine procedures to complex adult reconstructive surgery, with a strong focus on restoring function and improving quality of life through individualized care plans. Dr. Buchowski has held numerous leadership roles in national and international spine societies and is widely respected for his contributions to spinal deformity surgery, spine education and multidisciplinary spine care.

Stuart Hershman, MD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Dr. Hershman is chief of the orthopedic spine service at Massachusetts General Hospital and director of adult spinal deformity and complex spinal reconstruction. A nationally recognized spine surgeon, he specializes in complex cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine disorders, with particular expertise in spinal deformity, revision spine surgery, cervical myelopathy and surgery of the osteoporotic spine.

Dr. Hershman has helped expand Mass General’s complex spine program through his clinical work and research and is widely respected for advancing outcomes in challenging spinal reconstruction cases through leadership in national spine societies and ongoing research initiatives.

Comron Saifi, MD. Houston Methodist Baytown: Dr. Saifi is medical director of the Houston Methodist Spine Center at Baytown and holder of the C. James and Carole Walter Looke chair in orthopedic spine surgery.

An orthopedic spine surgeon, he specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery, cervical disc replacement and pediatric and adult spinal deformity care, including scoliosis and kyphosis. Previously director of clinical spine research at the Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Saifi is widely respected for advancing outpatient spine surgery, motion-preserving techniques and research focused on improving spine care outcomes and recovery.

Leonel Hunt, MD. Commons Clinic/Cedars-Sinai Spine Center (Los Angeles): Dr. Hunt is a spine surgeon specializing in spinal deformity correction, minimally invasive spine surgery and motion-preserving techniques for both adult and pediatric patients.

A partner at Commons Clinic and attending surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Spine Center and Cedars-Sinai Orthopedic Center, he is nationally recognized for advancing outpatient spine surgery, cervical disc replacement and complex spinal reconstruction. Dr. Hunt’s research focuses on developing innovative surgical technologies and next-generation treatments for spine-related neck and back pain, with his work presented at national and international conferences and published in peer-reviewed journals.

Rebecca Kuo, MD. UChicago Medicine (Chicago): Dr. Kuo is an orthopedic spine surgeon at UChicago Medicine specializing in complex spinal disorders affecting both adult and pediatric patients.

Her expertise includes spinal stenosis, cervical and lumbar disc disease, spinal deformity, tumors, infections and spinal trauma, with advanced training in both minimally invasive and motion-preserving spine surgery techniques. Dr. Kuo is widely respected for her patient-centered approach to spine care, combining complex surgical expertise with a focus on education, collaboration and individualized treatment planning.

Heidi Hullinger, MD. New Jersey Spine Specialists (Summit): Dr. Hullinger is an orthopedic spine surgeon specializing in complex spinal deformity, spinal tumors and minimally invasive spine surgery for both adult and pediatric patients.

She has expertise spanning complex reconstructive spine surgery to sports-related spine conditions, with a strong focus on helping patients return to high levels of activity. Dr. Hullinger is also widely recognized for her leadership in spine policy and medical education through roles with the American Medical Association and North American Spine Society, where she helps shape evidence-based spine surgery guidelines and physician advocacy initiatives. She currently serves as an associate professor of orthopaedics at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University, where she trains and mentors orthopedic residents in spinal surgery.

Antonio Webb, MD. South Texas Spine and Surgical Group (San Antonio): Dr. Webb is an orthopedic spine surgeon specializing in minimally invasive spine surgery, cervical and lumbar disc replacement, spinal deformity and complex degenerative spine conditions.

A U.S. Air Force veteran who served as a medic during the Iraq War, Dr. Webb is widely recognized for combining military service, global medical experience and advanced spine training into a patient-centered spine practice. He has contributed to research on cervical and lumbar artificial disc replacement and is respected for advancing motion-preserving spine surgery techniques.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.