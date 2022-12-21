10 physician specialties with the highest 5-year pay jump 

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Patsy Newitt -  

General surgery had the highest pay jump from 2018 to 2022, according to Medscape's 2018 and 2022 physician compensation reports. 

Here are the 10 specialties that experienced the highest jump in pay in the last five years:  

  1. General surgery — 24.8 percent increase from $322,000 to $402,000
  2. Neurology — 23.4 percent increase from $244,000 to $301,000
  3. ENT — 22.5 percent increase from $383,000 to $469,000
  4. Urology — 22 percent increase from $373,000 to $461,000
  5. Public health and preventive medicine — 22 percent increase from $199,000 to $243,000
  6. Diabetes and endocrinology — 21.2 percent increase from $212,000 to $257,000
  7. Physician medicine and rehabilitation —- 19.7 percent increase from $269,000 to $322,000
  8. Ophthalmology — 16.8 percent increase from $357,000 to $417,000
  9. Pathology — 16.8 percent increase from $286,000 to $334,000
  10. Family medicine — 16.4 percent increase from $219,000 to $255,000

