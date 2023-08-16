10 most common outpatient surgeries at ASCs

Cataract surgery with intraocular lens implant, 1 stage, was the most common outpatient surgery performed at ASCs in 2022, according to an Aug. 4 blog post from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are the 10 most common outpatient surgeries performed at surgery centers in 2022:

1. Cataract surgery with intraocular lens implant, 1 stage

2. Injection of transforaminal epidural into lumbar/sacral spine

3. Paravertebral injection to facet joint, lumbar/sacral spine, 1 level

4. YAG Laser Capsulotomy; after cataract laser surgery

5. Anchor/screw for opposing bone-to-bone or soft tissue-to-bone (implantable)

6. Injection(s) of diagnostic or therapeutic substance(s) into lumbar/sacral spine (i.e. anesthetic, opioid, steroid)

7. Paravertebral injection to facet joint, lumbar/sacral spine, 2 level

8. Destruction by neurolytic agent, paravertebral facet joint nerves

9. Create eardrum opening

10. Posterior chamber intraocular lens