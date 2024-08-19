ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 lowest-paying states for nurse practitioners

Paige Haeffele -  

Nurse practitioners in South Dakota may earn as much as $59,460 lower than the national average, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

The national average salary for nurse practitioners in the U.S. is $128,490, however, nurse practitioners in South Dakota, the lowest-paying state for the profession, earn an average of $69,030 each year. For comparison, nurse practitioners in California, the highest-paying state, earn an average of $161,540 each year. 

Here are the 10 lowest-paying states for nurse practitioners:

  1. South Dakota: $69,030
  2. Alabama: $71,370
  3. Arkansas: $72,900
  4. Iowa: $74,610
  5. Mississippi: $75,510
  6. West Virginia: $75,990
  7. Kansas: $76,240
  8. Missouri: $77,590
  9. Tennessee: $78,240
  10. North Dakota: $79,190

