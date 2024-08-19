Nurse practitioners in South Dakota may earn as much as $59,460 lower than the national average, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

The national average salary for nurse practitioners in the U.S. is $128,490, however, nurse practitioners in South Dakota, the lowest-paying state for the profession, earn an average of $69,030 each year. For comparison, nurse practitioners in California, the highest-paying state, earn an average of $161,540 each year.

Here are the 10 lowest-paying states for nurse practitioners: