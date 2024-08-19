Nurse practitioners in South Dakota may earn as much as $59,460 lower than the national average, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.
The national average salary for nurse practitioners in the U.S. is $128,490, however, nurse practitioners in South Dakota, the lowest-paying state for the profession, earn an average of $69,030 each year. For comparison, nurse practitioners in California, the highest-paying state, earn an average of $161,540 each year.
Here are the 10 lowest-paying states for nurse practitioners:
- South Dakota: $69,030
- Alabama: $71,370
- Arkansas: $72,900
- Iowa: $74,610
- Mississippi: $75,510
- West Virginia: $75,990
- Kansas: $76,240
- Missouri: $77,590
- Tennessee: $78,240
- North Dakota: $79,190