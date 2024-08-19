Nurse practitioners in the U.S. can earn $33,050 more than the national average salary by practicing in California, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

The national average salary for nurse practitioners in the U.S. is $128,490, however, nurse practitioners in California, the highest-paying state for the profession, earn an average of $161,540 each year.

Here are the 10 highest-paying states for nurse practitioners: