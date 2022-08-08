10 job market trends for the coming year

As the job market continues to change in unprecedented ways, a new report from Finances Online predicts some emerging trends are expected to continue through the 2022-2023 work cycle, including a younger workforce and more tech savvy job seekers.

Ten job trends to keep an eye on:

1. Demographics: Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, is quickly joining the workforce, and now makes up about a quarter of the workforce globally. Gen Z is also the most technologically savvy workforce generation to date, and many are familiar with new technologies and AI.

2. Salary: Companies have been hesitant to commit a large amount of profits to worker's salaries due to financial losses from COVID-19. However, healthcare is named as a field that will continue to offer high compensation for its workers.

3. Hiring and employment: Social recruitment is becoming more popular among a younger workforce with the rise of social media as a hiring tool. About 75 percent of job seekers reported researching a company's brand and reputation before applying or accepting a job.

4. Tech drives diversity: Efforts to promote workplace diversity have recently been spearheaded by tech companies including Google and Amazon.

5. Immigration and employment: The COVID-19 lockdown caused new immigration and labor restrictions, and research suggests that for the U.S. workforce to grow, legal immigration needs to be prioritized.

6. Job seekers and tech: Technology makes it increasingly easier for job seekers to look up company statistics online, making it more important for companies to have a strong online presence and reputation.

7. Remote work: Seventy-five percent of workers who are able to work from home have expressed interest in continuing remote work full-time. Fifty percent of employees say they will not work in a job that does not offer work from home.

8. Gig workers: About 36 percent of U.S. workers are now a part of the gig economy. Freelancing has become increasingly popular, as well as temporary and travel work positions, including travel nursing.

9. Freelance tech: New websites allow companies to easily post temporary jobs and fill them quickly with capable workers.

10. AI and employment: AI is continuing to take over modern workforces, meaning that companies are searching for new hires who are comfortable with modern technology.