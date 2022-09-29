10 important benefits to offer employees

The majority of U.S. companies offer coveted employee benefits including mental health coverage, family care benefits and 401(k) plans, according to the Society for Human Resource Management's "2022 Employee Benefits Survey" of 3,129 HR professionals.

The survey asked employers to rank benefits based on what is offered and what is most important to the company's employees.

Ten employee benefit statistics:

1. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of companies offering mental health benefits increased to 91 percent.

2. Seventy percent of companies offer flexible work hours.

3. Sixty-five percent of workers view professional development opportunities as important.

4. Seventy percent of workers say family care benefits are important.

5. Ninety-three percent of companies insure telehealth for their employees.

6. One in 5 employers offers mental health days in addition to sick days.

7. Seventy-two percent of companies offer fully insured health plans.

8. Ninety-four percent of companies offer their employees a 401(k) plan.

9. Although 82 percent of employees believe leave benefits are important, only 35 percent of companies offer paid maternity leave, with 27 percent offering paid paternity leave.

10. Ninety-nine percent of workers get paid vacation leave while 96 percent get paid sick leave.